Why Rio is the sexiest holiday destination in the world

Pop quiz: What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Rio de Janeiro? Do you think of the statue of Jesus Christ standing with his arms outstretched atop the mountain, blessing all mankind? Or do you think of Copacabana beach, free-flowing alcohol and a party season that refuses to end?

My first visit to Rio made me realise that the true sex appeal of this city lay in neither: what stood out for me instead, was the superior level of fitness of locals in town. OK… I was then the editor of a fitness magazine, and it was a subject close to my heart. But as I walked down Ipanema late that morning surrounded by the perfectly chiselled bodies of women and men of all ages, I later described it to friends as “the Men’s Health editor’s walk of shame.” For, everyone playing volleyball, cycling, or running with a partner on specially-created tracks alongside the beach, years before the Olympics came to this city, had a far better physique than I did!

There was also a gait that was distinctly Rio: chest out, hips pushed back, and – irrespective of size – no body consciousness at all. It was a sex appeal I had encountered nowhere in the world, not even in Sao Paulo. For those of you who want to suggest Miami’s South Beach, let me clarify that plastic bodies and worked upon faces wouldn’t stand a chance when pitted against the confidence of a Carioca!

The sexiest city on earth

The stunning Museum of Tomorrow is a must-visit especially if you are not a lover of museums (Getty images)

Turns out, the sex appeal wasn’t restricted to the physiques. It was an attitude Rio wore with pride.

I flashed back to the immigration officer who stamped me in. Arriving on a South African Airways flight from Johannesburg (Brazil is a long way off), she asked me something in Portuguese, and when I indicated I didn’t understand, she smiled. Then, she winked. I assumed she spoke no English when she suddenly returned my documents back to me and said “Have a good holiday!” And then, once again, she winked!

To sexy seconds

My second trip to Rio happened after the Olympics. Naturally, I was expecting a renewed city with better infrastructure and organisation. Unfortunately, just a few days before I landed there I made a Taiwanese friend in Sao Paulo who told me:

“Are you sure you want to go to Rio? The city’s bankrupt and doesn’t have money to pay its police officers. The mobs are so powerful, one cop is killed every day. The government’s soon going to call for President’s rule!”

Always one with a thirst for some real adventure, this information motivated me to visit even more.

Driving out of the airport, I realised my new friend may have been right: the terminal looked more dilapidated, as did the areas around. Instead of tried and tested Ipanema, where I had stayed on my last trip, I was now stationed in a southern part of Rio called Barra de Tijuca, or the “New Rio”. I was at the Grand Hyatt which may have been across the road from the beach (all beaches in Brazil are public, no exceptions!), but was nestled between the sea and a lagoon, and situated close to a nature reserve. More importantly, I learnt that Nita Ambani and her party had spent several days at this hotel during the Olympic Games, and I knew I was at the best address in town.

Grand Hyatt Rio de Janeiro offers the best of world cuisine

Barra offered quieter beaches, which the hotel did not own, but was happy to service with food and drink. A metro station was about half a kilometer away, and several Olympic venues and the stunning Museum of Tomorrow (a must visit especially if you are not a lover of museums) was close by.

I found my way around in an Uber. The drivers, I realised, wanted a star rating so badly, they were willing to offer me mineral water, chocolates and cookies, and even some chewing gum in exchange for five. I kept my top rating reserved for those who avoided routes with traffic and kept their music down .

Drive by the sea

At the famous Confeitaria Colombo, chicken patties, pastries and potato cakes are all to die for

Driving the freeway into the city first brings you to Leblon, with holiday homes of the rich and famous, and a golf course that’s the toast of town. The winding seaside drive then opens up to Ipanema, a series of beaches oozing fitness, sex appeal and fun. Watching groups of young boys indulging in capoeira (Is it a dance form, or is it fitness? You decide!) is a treat in itself.

A small fort divides this stretch of sand from Copacabana beach, which has been declared “too touristy” by the locals, and is shunned by regular visitors. Sugar Loaf mountain at the far end is great for views, but is even better to climb, if you’ve got the appetite for it.

If you’re one for culture, head up the Santa Teresa Hill, in the old fashion “toy train” that’ll transport you from the crowded centre of town to an art district with a soul. Galleries, studios and cafés dot the winding streets. Step aside from the tourist traps and enjoy the spectacular views, especially that of the tiny city airport with a single runway: a special treat for any #avgeek like myself.

Head up the Santa Teresa Hill, in the old fashion “toy train” for a taste of culture

At the foot of Santa Teresa lies a city that has so much potential. You’ll feel fairly safe in the subways, but areas like Cinelandia and the Opera House, both a stone’s throw away from Praca Mahatma Gandhi, with a beautiful statue of the father of our nation, are all best visited in bright daylight.

The famous Confeitaria Colombo is worth a visit: I dropped by there on both my visits to Rio, and got a taste of how Goan blends into Portuguese, which then becomes Brazilian. The chicken patties, pastries and potato cakes are all to die for… and, if you’re a Mumbaikar, will come to you with the sweet smell of a Bandra home.

And of course, there’s Christ!

A view of Rio’s famous Christ The Redeemer statue

One hill you will not want to miss going up is the one that leads you to the statue of Christ The Redeemer.

Holding out his arms, the benevolent-looking Christ seems to suggest that your holiday of sin and sloth in Rio can also be called a spiritual experience. Those who’ve been to Lisbon will know that the statue faces another similar, though smaller one, in the Portuguese capital across thousands of miles of the Atlantic Sea.

On my first off season and unplanned trip I took a taxi up the hill and paid for an expensive ride. Unfortunately, the statue was then under repair, and the Facebook profile pic I used with Christo for several years after that trip had me smiling, standing in front of the statue covered scaffolding that had a face of Christ painted on.

On my second trip, I made good the loss. Armed with a sharp tourist guide, I got photographs from every “best angle” possible. You must also realise that on my first trip, I carried a squarish digi-cam. This time, I was in the iPhone age, and selfies, especially with Christ, were now fair game.

A word of caution

Art stores in Santa Teresa have dozens of variations of the symbol of Rio: the statue of Christo!

A popular activity of tourist interest in Rio is to visit the many favelas that dot the city. Apparently, they’re “worlds of their own”, each with their own ganglords, laws and communities. A clean up has apparently taken place, and tours take you into the heartlands of these areas we in India would call “slums”.

I was ambivalent. Would this tour be another one glorifying the simple lives of those who were less privileged? When I decided to go, the concierge at the Grand Hyatt seemed reticent with his suggestions.

The Grand Hyatt Rio de Janeiro is one of the most luxurious hotels in “New Rio”

I took the hint at went para-gliding instead. I leapt off a cliff in Leblon and flew the winds of the South Atlantic to land on one of the white sand beaches. Exhilarating as the experience was, I was depressed soon after I had landed.

For, I may have just jumped off a mountain, but I still wasn’t half as fit as these bloody Cariocas!

From HT Brunch, January 7, 2018

