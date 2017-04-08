Why we love international shows dubbed in Hindi

At a time when almost all TV channels are busy showing saas-bahu sagas or shows focusing on ‘naag’ and ‘naagins’, one channel is proving to be our window to shows from other countries - shows that not only give us a glimpse of life there but also tell us that human relationships and emotions are universal and a good story can be told in any language.

So, after showcasing popular Turkish shows like Feriha and Fatmagul and giving us a peep into Korean society with the blockbuster Descendants of the Sun and the ongoing Ukrainian show Snowdrop, Zindagi is all set to expand its horizons with their first show from Brazil, Total Dreamer. Loosely based on George Bernard Shaw’s popular play, Pygmalion, the show is a modern fairy-tale of a young girl named Eliza and her journey from being a simple flower girl to becoming a successful model and will be telecast from April 10.

In a quick interaction, Aparna Bhosle, Cluster Head (FTA and Premium Hindi and English channels), tells us the reasons behind showcasing these international shows.

What prompted Zindagi to get content from various countries and what were the criteria behind choosing these countries in particular?

There is a growing segment of audiences in India who have a lot of global exposure, are aware of happenings in the world, are open to visiting new countries and sample successful shows from different cultures. This audience is always looking for fresh content on television and our endeavour was to showcase compelling content from around the world with the launch of the premium entertainment channel, Zindagi. It was launched as a premium Hindi entertainment channel with the promise of bringing the best shows from across the world to this segment of Indian audiences. Blockbuster shows across countries with storylines that are in sync with Indian sensibilities is the key criteria for the selection of our shows. Starting with dramas from Pakistan, Zindagi has been appreciated for its differentiated content and over time, we have also introduced successful dramas from Turkey, Ukraine and South Korea.

Feriha, the blockbuster show from Turkey

What was the thought behind the selection of content?

While love and family bonding are universal emotions, Zindagi aims to bring compelling stories that appeal to our sensibilities. Our content is carefully curated to only bring the best storytelling from across the world which have a very strong cultural affinity and are relatable to Indian audiences. We select shows where the values depicted reflect our own.

Snowdrop, the show from Ukraine

What things were kept in consideration while dubbing these dramas into Hindi?

While dubbing for international shows, we are extremely discerning about the choice of the voice artists as they need to be as close to the original voice as possible. The process is a very exhaustive one and includes detailed research beginning with the dubbing artist first understanding the character and story before giving their auditions. The new audio segments are then synced with the existing footage, keeping the dubbed version as close as possible to the original.

Descendants of the Sun, the popular show from South Korea

What has been the overall response from the audience?

Both, the International as well as Indian content have received tremendous positive feedback from the viewers. Turkish shows Feriha, Fatmagul and Little Lord have been telecast again on popular demand. Amongst the Indian original fiction shows launched by Zindagi, Aadhe Adhoore received a phenomenal response from the television industry as well as audiences. We also launched a one of its kind non-fiction show, Shukriya, which gave audiences a platform to thank someone who had impacted their lives. Amongst the recently launched Indian fiction shows, TV Ke Uss Paar has also been well received by the audience.

