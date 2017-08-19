 Zakir Khan adds a spin to break-up lines in this week’s WTF | brunch$boc | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Aug 19, 2017-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Zakir Khan adds a spin to break-up lines in this week’s WTF

We curate the best from the Internet for your Sunday surfing

brunch Updated: Aug 19, 2017 23:02 IST
Samreen Tungekar
Wake up chuckling to Zakir Khan’s hilarious yet unique post break-up one-liners on YouTube
Wake up chuckling to Zakir Khan’s hilarious yet unique post break-up one-liners on YouTube

Here’s what you could watch, tap and follow to keep yourself abreast of the latest trends on the web

Watch

The stereotypical after-breakup lines with the most hilarious twists have been presented on stage by Zakir Khan. Watch this one with your friends to have a hearty laugh!

Follow

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is known to have a voice on almost every ongoing issue, filmy or not filmy. Follow him for a different point of view and his super batting against Twitter trolls!

Tap

#summertime #sarahandersoncomics

A post shared by Tacha (@sooooawkward) on

Sarah Anderson (@sarahandersoncomics) should be your happy place to stop when you’re mindlessly scrolling through Instagram. From realities of everyday life to expressing art about depression, these everyday comics will have something for everyone!

Follow @BeingFeline on Twitter

From HT Brunch, August 20, 2017

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

more from brunch
Recommended for you