Zakir Khan adds a spin to break-up lines in this week’s WTF

Watch
The stereotypical after-breakup lines with the most hilarious twists have been presented on stage by Zakir Khan. Watch this one with your friends to have a hearty laugh!
Follow
So much respect for women on my timeline by people who defend a queen and worship a goddess.. #Achchedin— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) February 7, 2017
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is known to have a voice on almost every ongoing issue, filmy or not filmy. Follow him for a different point of view and his super batting against Twitter trolls!
Tap
Sarah Anderson (@sarahandersoncomics) should be your happy place to stop when you’re mindlessly scrolling through Instagram. From realities of everyday life to expressing art about depression, these everyday comics will have something for everyone!
