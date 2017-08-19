Zakir Khan adds a spin to break-up lines in this week’s WTF

Here’s what you could watch, tap and follow to keep yourself abreast of the latest trends on the web

Watch

The stereotypical after-breakup lines with the most hilarious twists have been presented on stage by Zakir Khan. Watch this one with your friends to have a hearty laugh!

Follow

So much respect for women on my timeline by people who defend a queen and worship a goddess.. #Achchedin — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) February 7, 2017

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is known to have a voice on almost every ongoing issue, filmy or not filmy. Follow him for a different point of view and his super batting against Twitter trolls!

Tap

#summertime #sarahandersoncomics A post shared by Tacha (@sooooawkward) on Jul 5, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

Sarah Anderson (@sarahandersoncomics) should be your happy place to stop when you’re mindlessly scrolling through Instagram. From realities of everyday life to expressing art about depression, these everyday comics will have something for everyone!

Follow @BeingFeline on Twitter

From HT Brunch, August 20, 2017

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch