Adhia to review GST preparedness in North East this week

With the nearing of the July deadline for implementing Goods and Services Tax, revenue secretary Hasmukh Adhia will visit North Eastern states this week to review the GST preparedness.

Adhia will reach Guwahati on April 13 where he will meet the state government officials to review IT preparedness for the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The revenue secretary will also meet representatives of trade, industry and business to explain in detail issues surrounding the new indirect tax regime and remove doubts and confusion, if any, concerning GST and related legislations, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

Adhia will also visit Arunachal Pradesh where he will hold meetings with the state government officials to review its IT preparedness for GST.

The Centre has already passed the Central GST (CGST), Integrated GST (IGST), Union Territory (UT-GST) and compensation to states law in Parliament. Now, states will have to pass the State GST (SGST) bill in their assemblies.

The GST Council, comprising Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and state representatives, has decided on a four-tier tax structure—5%, 12%, 18% and 28%. On top of the peak rate, there will be a cess on demerit and sin goods.

The Council will meet on May 18-19 and decide on the fitment of goods and services in these tax slabs.