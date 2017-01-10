After Air India rated third worst, Jet Airways and IndiGo ranked in top 10 carriers for punctuality

Private carriers Jet Airways and IndiGo have been ranked 7th and 10th in the Asia Pacific region for being on-time by FlightStats after the flight data firm ranked state-owned carrier Air India as the third worst airline in the world because of delays.

FlightStats examines flight status and arrival data taken from global sources including civil aviation authorities, airlines, airports, and major airline reservation systems.

According to the report, both Jet Airways and IndiGo have over 80% on-time performance, which Japan Airlines that was ranked number one had 87.33%.

Air India, which is struggling to become a profitable airline company, alleged the FlightStats report was “fabricated”, and that it will “investigate it to the end”. The report said the state-owned carrier has 38.71% on-time performance.

In its defence, Air India tweeted a note by Nobel laureate Amartya Sen praising the airline for its service.

“Many thanks indeed for wonderful service and great care! I’m most grateful - and also very impressed. Best wishes and warm regards,” Sen said.

Apparently, Sen travelled from New Delhi to London on AI111.

Air India’s spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar said in a statement, “We totally disagree with the report published by FlightStats about AI.”

This comes at a time, Spice Jet has announced an all-around discount in airline fares.

The current situation and the report’s findings might hurt Air India, which aims to turn profitable by 2022, and works on dole outs from the government and on yearly targets of turn around.