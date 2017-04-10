Ajit Kumar Srivastava, Shabri Bhattasali named new CBDT members

Senior bureaucrats Ajit Kumar Srivastava and Shabri Bhattasali were today appointed members of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the apex policy making body of the Income Tax department.

The role of the CBDT is to provide inputs for policy and planning of direct taxes in the country and the statutory authority also administers the direct tax laws through Income Tax Department. The CBDT functions under the Central Board of Revenue Act, 1963.

It functions like the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which combats money laundering and black money, and was formed by the G7 in 1989.

Srivastava and Bhattasali are Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax cadre) officers of 1980 and 1981 batch respectively.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved their appointment as Members, CBDT, an order issued by Department of Personnel and Training said.