Alibaba’s Jack Ma meets Trump to discuss job creation in US

business Updated: Jan 10, 2017 12:51 IST
ANI
Jack Ma (R), founder and executive chairman of Alibaba Group, and President-elect Donald Trump speak to the media after their meeting at Trump Tower January 9, 2017 in New York. / AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (AFP)

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba’s chairman Jack Ma, in a meeting with US President-elect Donald Trump in New York, has discussed plans to create one million new jobs in America, by helping small businesses sell goods to China.

The meeting,on Monday, which comes under strained relations between Beijing and the incoming US administration, is a sign that a door has been left open for pragmatic cooperation with Chinese companies, despite Trump’s tough stance on China, according to Chinese experts.

This was Trump’s first meeting with a high profile Chinese businessman following a barrage of tough rhetoric and actions, including threats to impose a 45 percent tariff on Chinese goods and selection of China critics for trade positions, reports the Global Times.

Also, the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd was recently put back on the US “Notorious Markets” list, with its Taobao website cited as a haven for fake merchandise, suggesting it hasn’t done enough to fight counterfeits.

