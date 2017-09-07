Amazon opens largest fulfilment centre near Hyderabad

E-commerce giant Amazon on Thursday opened its largest fulfilment centre near Hyderabad with the view to enhance customer experience ahead of the festive season.

The four lakh square feet facility with a massive storage capacity of 2.1 million cubic feet has come up at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad, about 20 km south of Hyderabad.

This is Amazon’s fifth fulfilment centre in Telangana and the largest in India. Amazon has ramped up the storage capacity to 3.3 million cubic feet in Telangana to enable faster deliveries to customers in the region.

Akhil Saxena, Vice President India Customer Fulfilment, Amazon India, said they would be able to serve customers with one-day and two-day delivery time in the region.

“The FC (fulfilment centre) will enable sellers to use local infrastructure, save capital and help them grow their businesses,” said Akhil.

He said the FC would work closely with local communities, create numerous skilling and employment opportunities for thousands of youth.

“We continue to work with sellers in Telangana providing them with a marketplace to sell their products to millions of customers and scale their business to greater heights,” said Akhil.

“With more than 10,000 sellers in Telangana, the selection offered by sellers in the state for immediate delivery has grown more than 120 per cent this year as compared to last year.”

S.G.K. Kishore, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited(GHIAL), thanked Amazon for opening their largest fulfilment centre in India.

Leveraging its fulfilment centre with the state-of-the-art infrastructure, Amazon provides a delightful customer experience through its programme - Fulfilment By Amazon (FBA), the company said.

When using FBA, sellers across India send their products to Amazon’s FCs. Once an order is placed, Amazon picks, packs and ships the order to the customer, provides customer service and manages returns on behalf of the sellers.