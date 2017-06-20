Amazon to open 12 temporary stores in India for ‘end of season’ fashion sale

Online retailer Amazon will open 12 temporary stores in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Mumbai to promote its upcoming weekend fashion sale, a report said on Monday.

“We have tied up with the biggest tech parks in the country and these will act as activation and promotion for our sale. For our young consumers at these parks, this will be a good opportunity to step out and experience fashion at physical outlets,” Arun Sirdeshmukh, head of Amazon’s fashion business, told The Times of India.

The report states while Amazon is calling it the ‘end of season sale’, it also looks to clear its June stocks before the goods and service tax kicks in, which will change the taxation structure and prices.

Amazon’s weekend fashion sale clashes with similar ‘end of season sales’ from the rival Flipkart’s fashion subsidiaries -- Jabong and Myntra.

The New York Times too had reported in March that the American e-tailer “is quietly targeting India for new brick-and-mortar grocery stores” under a programme code-named “Project Everest”.

“It is a vast market, and one still largely dominated by traditional street bazaars where shoppers must wander from stall to stall haggling over prices and deliberating over unrefrigerated meat sitting in the dusty open air,” the New York Times had said.

In the US, Amazon already has retail book stores in seven states, while five more are proposed.