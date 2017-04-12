Apple indicates plans for local plant, no decision on sops: Sitharaman

The government today said the US-based iPhone maker Apple has indicated plans for introduction of selective manufacturing lines in the country this year.

However, no decision has been taken yet on concessions demanded by the US-based company for setting up local manufacturing facility in the country, Commerce and Industry Ministry Nirmala Sitharaman informed the Rajya Sabha.

“Apple in their communications, indicated their plan for selective introduction of manufacturing lines in Spring 2017,” Sitharaman said in a written reply.

Apple has sought concessions such as duty exemption on manufacturing and repair units, components, capital equipment for smartphone manufacturing and service/repair for a period of 15 years.

With sales tapering in the US and China, Apple is eyeing India -- the fastest-growing smartphone market in the world -- and looking to set up a local manufacturing unit to cut costs.

It, however, does not manufacture devices on its own and rather does this through contract manufacturers.

The company sells products through Apple-owned retail stores in countries like China, Germany, the US, the UK and France, among others.

It has no wholly-owned store in India and sells its products through distributors such as Redington and Ingram Micro.

Replying to a separate question, she said that cement demand is expected to increase in the next financial year on account of various flagship programmes of the government such as ‘Housing for All’ by 2022, Smart Cities Mission, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Freight and Industrial Corridors and National Highways Expansion.