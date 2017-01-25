Boeing launches engineering and tech centre in Bengaluru

Global aerospace major Boeing on Tuesday launched its engineering and technology center in Bangalore.

According to the global aerospace giant, ‘Boeing India Engineering and Technology Center’ (BIETC) will leverage a ‘talent pool of employees’ to increase productivity and long-term competitiveness to support it’s engineering growth in strong international markets such as India.

“When we look for regions of competitiveness for the company around the world, we look at building cost, capability and market access advantages,” Pratyush Kumar, President, Boeing India was quoted as saying in a statement.

“In India we see a true path towards a mutual partnership for success, and the launch of BIETC is a major step in that direction.”

The company elaborated that BIETC will undertake ‘high quality technology-driven work’ to support diverse areas such as the development of advanced environment friendly coatings, and data analytics for next generation ‘Airplane Health Management’ tools.

Besides, BIETC is expected to be engaged in the development of software tools for airlines and airports to improve their operations and reduce costs, automation for more efficient next-generation manufacturing, systems, infrastructure and analytics.