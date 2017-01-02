Bombay Dyeing to sell land, some machinery for Rs 174 cr

Bed and bath linen retailer Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co today said it has inked an agreement for sale of land, building and some machinery of Ranjangaon unit at an aggregate value of Rs 174.45 crore.

“Pursuant to the approval of the Committee of the Board the Company has entered into an agreement for sale of MIDC Land & Building and some specific utility machineries of Ranjangaon unit situated at Ranjangaon, District-Pune, Maharashtra, at an aggregate value of Rs 174.45 crore on December 31, 2016,” the company said in a BSE filing.

According to statement, it has also inked an agreement to sell a company owned flat at Beach Towers, Prabhadevi, Mumbai at a value of Rs 9.4 crore on December 31, 2016.