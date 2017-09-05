BSNL launches Rs 429 plan for unlimited voice calls, 1 GB data per day
This voice and data plan is available for Rs 429 -- Rs 143 per month for unlimited voice calls and 90 GB data at 1 GB per day for 90 days.business Updated: Sep 05, 2017 14:38 IST
Indo Asian News Service, New Delhi
State-owned telecom giant Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a voice and data centric plan for Rs 429, which will provide unlimited voice and 1 GB data per day for 90 days for prepaid mobile services.
This plan will give free voice (local/STD) on any network and 90 GB data (1 GB per day) for 90 days on pan-India basis (except Kerala circle), a company statement said on Tuesday.
RK Mittal, director (consumer mobility) BSNL board said: “This voice and data centric plan is available for Rs 429, that is Rs 143 per month which gives unlimited voice (local/STD) on any net and 90 GB data (at 1 GB per day) for 90 days, which is the most competitive plan in present market scenario.”