 BSNL launches Rs 429 plan for unlimited voice calls, 1 GB data per day
BSNL launches Rs 429 plan for unlimited voice calls, 1 GB data per day

This voice and data plan is available for Rs 429 -- Rs 143 per month for unlimited voice calls and 90 GB data at 1 GB per day for 90 days.

business Updated: Sep 05, 2017 14:38 IST
A woman speaks on her phone outside the BSNL office in Kolkata. BSNL has launched a new voice and data plan.
A woman speaks on her phone outside the BSNL office in Kolkata. BSNL has launched a new voice and data plan.(REUTERS)

State-owned telecom giant Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a voice and data centric plan for Rs 429, which will provide unlimited voice and 1 GB data per day for 90 days for prepaid mobile services.

This plan will give free voice (local/STD) on any network and 90 GB data (1 GB per day) for 90 days on pan-India basis (except Kerala circle), a company statement said on Tuesday.

RK Mittal, director (consumer mobility) BSNL board said: “This voice and data centric plan is available for Rs 429, that is Rs 143 per month which gives unlimited voice (local/STD) on any net and 90 GB data (at 1 GB per day) for 90 days, which is the most competitive plan in present market scenario.”

