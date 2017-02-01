Budget 2017: Market gives Jaitley a thumbs up, Sensex surges

The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex gained more than 400 points to regain the 28,000 mark on Wednesday as finance minister Arun Jaitley unveiled a slew of measures in banking, finance sector, income tax, small housing and small and medium businesses, among others, in the Union Budget for 2017-18.

The 30-share BSE index gained 401 points to 28,057.41 by 2 pm on budgetary proposals to infuse Rs 10,000 crore in public sector banks and allocating a record Rs 3.96 lakh crore to the infrastructure sector as well as granting infra status to affordable housing, while leaving capital markets untouched.

Shares of state-run banks such as SBI, Union Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank and Syndicate bank climbed by up to 4% as the government announced an infusion of Rs 10,000 crore in public sector banks in the next fiscal.

The broader National Stock Exchange Nifty surged 1.27% or 109.00 points to 8,670.30.

Jaitley, who unveiled income-tax relief for citizens in the Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh income segment, had put market-moving sections such as infrastructure, financial sector, digital economy and tax administration towards the middle and end of his budget speech.

The Sensex had fallen from a peak of 27,733 at 11.26 to 27,623 points by 11.44 as the finance minister mentioned various schemes for farmers and the rural population, as investors turned cautious amid the budget speech, before recovering to opening levels.

The index had opened 64 points up over the previous closing at 27,669.08 and moved in a range of 27,725.16 and 27,590.10 points in morning trade, but surrendered the gains to 27,651.51 points by 11.45, dragged by losses in IT major TCS and Infosys. The Sensex had lost 226.50 points in the previous two sessions.

There was confusion in the morning whether the Budget would be presented, in view of the demise of long-time member representing Malappuram, Kerala -- E Ahamed of the IUML. Ahamed had suffered a heart attack in the Parliament house and was hospitalised on Tuesday. The finance minister put all that to rest, tweeting that he would be presenting the budget.

Meanwhile, the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 532.88 crore yesterday, as per provisional data released by the stock exchanges.

