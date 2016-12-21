CBI registers FIR against 7 more Paytm customers over cheating allegations

The CBI registered on Wednesday another FIR on the complaint of the digital wallet company Paytm against seven of its customers alleging that they cheated the company to the tune of Rs 3.21 lakh.

The agency has named unknown officials of Paytm as accused in the case.

“During routine reconciliation of accounts, the complainant company found that in 37 cases where refunds were made in the wallet or bank account of customers, delivery of orders were successfully made to the same customers,” said M Sivakumar, manager (legal) of the company in his complaint to the CBI.

The agency FIR mentioned its employees have been assigned specific login id and passwords to facilitate refunds.

According to the FIR, customers with names like “Hotty Killer” and “Brother” were refunded money despite successful deliveries or ordered items.

“As a matter of fact, in cases, where delivery of orders were successful and satisfactory to customers, refund should not have happened. However, in all these 37 cases, refund of orders’ amount happened to the respective customers to the tune of Rs 3.21 lakh,” the complaint said.

This is the second FIR registered by the CBI on the complaint of the company. In the first FIR, the CBI filed a case against 15 persons for cheating Paytm to the tune of Rs 6.15 lakh.