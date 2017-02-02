Companies reject 20% candidates per month post reference check: reports

Fake references seem to be one of the key pain areas for recruiters as almost 10% to 20% applicants are rejected every month post their reference checks, finds out a study.

According to a TimesJobs Study, despite the fact that HR managers rely significantly on them for quality hires, 20% to 30% candidates fake references in their resumes.

Underlining the significance of reference checks, 40% hiring managers said it ensures better, informed hiring decisions while 30% say it helps exclude applicants with inappropriate workplace behaviour. A good 21% believe it helps them check the cultural fit of the candidate.

The frequency of fake resumes encountered by the HR managers is so high that almost 10% to 20% applicants are rejected every month post their reference checks, say the employers surveyed.

“Ensure the references you provide in applications are credible, and that these people are able to provide an honest appraisal of your skills,” said Nilanjan Roy, Head of Strategy, Times Business Solutions.

“In addition, employers are increasingly scanning candidates’ social references. For instance, even though Facebook is a personal space, inappropriate comments, images or complaints have led to rejections of some candidates in the past,” Roy added.

This TimesJobs Study was conducted with inputs from over 650 HR Managers pan-India across key sectors, including IT, telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, FMCG, consumer durables, travel and hospitality, BFSI, media and entertainment, infrastructure, BPO and ITeS.