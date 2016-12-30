Digital management, data analytics, to be top job drivers next year

Next year, your boss will expect you to learn digital management skills, data analytics, and back-end software programming.

In a dynamic macroeconomic environment, headhunters will look for learning agility and adaptability in a candidate.

However, with government pushing digital initiatives, sectors like banking and finance, payment wallet firms among others would require a fresh combination of skills.

AG Rao, Group Managing Director of ManpowerGroup, said candidates, who are well equipped with digital and cyber security skills, would be in demand in the coming year.

“Data mining and content management will also be in demand,” he said.

In 2016, those who could develop online portals, applications, and crunch big data were most sought after.

However, after demonetisation, the set of skills in demand next year will be different.

“Apart from the digital tools required to manage the digital wealth, customer data mining and analytics would be in demand as more and more consumers would come online,” said Sunaina Mattoo Khanna, chief people officer, Bajaj Capital.

Mobile wallet companies plan to shift from online to offline model this year, expecting the candidates to acquire new skill set. For Instance, Mobile wallet Oxigen plans to go offline by installing millions of micro ATMs this year.

“We are looking for candidates with a range of skills, along with professional digital qualifications and basic financial literacy,” said Meher Sarid, group president, corporate affairs, HR, brand and marketing, Oxigen Services.

Shantanu Das, CHRO of US-based direct selling firm Amway India, said,“In the direct selling FMCG space, the marketing and sales stream, digital media experts, and the product innovators will be in demand.”

In 2016, headhunters were looking for candidates with skills related to product development, software developers for easing user interface. “However, this year, companies would require business development managers along with strong sales force as many e-commerce firms and mobile wallet firms are expecting to go offline,” Rao said.