Fare war begins as Air India takes on Rajdhani

Another fare war is about to begin, but this time it is not between two airlines but between Indian railways and Air India.

Air India will launch a three-month long sale of tickets priced at par or below Rajdhani fares. The sale begins on January 6 and will continue till April 30.

For instance, the fare of the New Delhi-Mumbai Air India flight will be Rs 2,401 against the Rajdhani’s AC II fare of Rs 2,870. While AC-II New Delhi-Patna fare in Rajdhani is Rs 2,290, Air India will offer its Economy Class seats at Rs 2,315.

The special fare includes all Rajdhani routes and also routes not covered by the national transporter, reports suggest.

With this move Air India is clearly trying to capture travellers unhappy with the railways’ flexi-fare system.

The only catch in this scheme launched by the national carrier is that the special tickets will have to be booked at least 20 days before the travel. These discounted tickets are available for travel between January 26 and April 30.