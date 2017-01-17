 Flipkart invests $2 mn in parenting social network Tinystep | business-news | Hindustan Times
Flipkart invests $2 mn in parenting social network Tinystep

business Updated: Jan 17, 2017 15:21 IST
Press Trust of India
With Flipkart funding, the startup plans to advance its products, improve user experience and expand on services. (Flipkart)

Tinystep, a parenting social network platform, said on Tuesday it has received USD 2 million (Rs 13.6 crore) in funding from e-commerce giant, Flipkart.

With the funding, the startup plans to advance its products, improve user experience and expand on services, Tinystep said in a statement.

“It has been a nail biting year. We’ve grown as a product, as a team and have learnt to now focus our energies on the new revenue model. Flipkart has been a great partner and supportive of us in all our endeavours,” Tinystep founder Suhail Abidi said.

Ram Papatla, vice-president product at Flipkart and Tinystep board member said: “Baby care is an important category for Flipkart and the investment in Tinystep will enable Flipkart to leverage Tinystep’s strong user community to build a network of influencers”.

The mother and baby care market is a USD 50 billion dollar industry and continues to grow at an strong rate.

