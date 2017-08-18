Flood bill of approx Rs 150cr for railways in 7 days in Assam, Bihar, Bengal and UP: Ministry

Indian railways has incurred a loss of nearly Rs 150 crore in the last seven days due to floods in Assam, West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, a spokesperson of the railways said.

The Northeast Frontier Railway lost approximately Rs 12 cr per day as revenue from passengers and parcel, while repairs of submerged tracks would cost an estimated Rs 10 crore. The cumulative loss in this zone has been around Rs 94 crore.

Similarly, the East Central Railway has lost Rs 5.5 crore per day while the cost of repairs is an estimated Rs 5 crore in this zone.

“It is very difficult to ascertain the exact loss in revenue and these are all rough figures. The true picture will only be known after the situation normalises,” said Anil Saxena, Spokesperson, Railways.

The loss of revenue, officials say, is mostly because of major cancellations of trains in these two zones primarily due to submerging of tracks.

In NFR, a total of 445 trains have been cancelled, 151 partially cancelled and four diverted. In ECR, 66 trains were cancelled, 105 partially cancelled and 28 diverted. PTI ASG RT