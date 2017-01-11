GoAir firms order for 72 new A320neo aircraft

Wadia Group promoted airlines GoAir, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Airbus to add 72 new aircraft, doubling its order book to 144 A320 neo aircrafts.

The company, which started in 2005 by Jehangir Wadia (son of Nusli Wadia), operates a fleet of 23 aircraft.

GoAir has plans to expand its operation, as India has become the world’s fastest growing aviation industry. By 2020, it is expected to become the third largest (it is at present the ninth largest), and by 2030 the largest in civil aviation.

All this cannot happen without a large number of planes, connecting many more towns and cities. However, GoAir will continue to operate as a low-cost airlines, even through its expansion within the country and internationally.

“The A320neo provides the latest technical innovations and unbeatable economics. We are happy to offer our passengers the most modern and comfortable cabins. This new order will further strengthen our network by adding more domestic and international routes in the years to come,” said Wolfgang Prock-Schauer, managing director and CEO of GoAir, in a statement.

The Neos are known to help save cost between 15% to 20%, especially on account of fuel efficiency.

Commenting on the order, John Leahy, Airbus Commercial Aircraft chief operating officer -- customers said, “The A320neo offers unbeatable operating costs and GoAir’s passengers will continue to enjoy the unrivalled comfort that only Airbus aircraft offer.”

GoAir is not the only carrier, Jet Airways, Air India, IndiGo and others, too, are expanding their fleet to take advantage of the burgeoning middle class, who are taking a liking for air travel.

“We are focussed to increase out fleet to offer better regional connectivity to our flyers,” said Ashvin Lohani, chairman and managing director of Air India.