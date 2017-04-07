Govt detects Rs 1.37 lakh cr of tax evasion, 3,893 arrested in 3 years

Keeping the election promise of cracking down on black money and corruption, the Narendra Modi-government has unearthed Rs 1.37 lakh crore worth of tax evasion money in the last three years.

“Concerted and coordinated actions of law enforcement agencies under the Department of Revenue have achieved phenomenal success in fighting the menace of black money during the last three years,” the finance ministry said.

Reeling out statistics, the ministry said government agencies have conducted 23,064 searches and surveys that has helped detect Rs 1.37 lakh crore of tax evasion.

The income tax authorities topped the list carrying out 17,525 searches followed by customs officials (2,509), central excise (1,913) and service tax (1,120).

Of the total tax evasion detected, the cases related to income tax amounts to Rs 69,434 crore, customs Rs 11,405 crore, excise Rs 13,952 crore and service tax Rs 42,727 crore.

“Simultaneously, criminal prosecutions were launched in 2,814 cases...and 3,893 persons were placed under arrest,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Enforcement Directorate intensified its anti-money laundering actions by registering 519 cases and conducting 396 searches. Arrests were made in 79 cases and properties worth Rs14,933 crore were attached.

After the operationalisation of the Benami Transaction Act in November 2016, more than 245 unaccounted deals have been identified. “Provisional attachments of properties worth Rs 55 crore have already been made in 124 cases,” the ministry said.