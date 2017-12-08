Govt moves to take over real estate firm Unitech: Reports

The corporate affairs ministry has moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to take over real estate company Unitech Ltd, Bloomberg reported on Friday citing people aware of the matter.

The website of NCLT shows the government has filed an application under Section 241 of the Companies Act, 2013 which allows for relief in cases of oppression. The section allows the government to apply to the tribunal if it feels that a company is operating in a manner prejudicial to public interest.

The hearing is scheduled for Friday.

According to the Bloomberg report, the government is seeking to replace the board of the company with 10 of its own nominee directors.

This is likely only the second time that New Delhi seeks management control of a company after Satyam Computer Services a decade ago.

On October 30, the Supreme Court had directed Unitech, once India’s second largest developer after DLF Ltd, to deposit Rs 750 crore by December to secure bail for its director Sanjay Chandra who has been in jail in a case of alleged forgery lodged by buyers of its project in Gurgaon.

A total of 4,688 home buyers are claiming a refund of Rs 1,865 crore from Unitech in various projects undertaken by the real estate company.

Chandra’s counsel, former solicitor general Ranjit Kumar has consistently appealed for bail, requesting the court that he be allowed to come out of jail so as to facilitate the refund process.

Unitech owes a total of over Rs 7,800 crore to 16,300 home buyers in 61 projects.

India’s real estate sector is undergoing a major change after a prolonged slowdown along with protests by homebuyers. Insolvency proceedings have been initiated against promoters of many realty firms including Amrapali Group, after angry customers dragged the builders to court.

Last month, the government amended the insolvency and bankruptcy code to include home buyers as a class of creditors to real estate firms.