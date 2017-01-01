 GST and digitised economies are the future of India: Jaitley | business-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 01, 2017-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

GST and digitised economies are the future of India: Jaitley

business Updated: Jan 01, 2017 19:38 IST
IANS
IANS
New Delhi
Highlight Story

Union finance minister Arun Jaitley goes through a report presented to him, in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI)

Union finance minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday said that his ministry will do its best to support the steps announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the New Year’s eve.

“I see 2017 as a year whose agenda was set by the Prime Minister last night. Cheaper loans for affordable housing, for women’s health, agriculture sector and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector... is the future of India,” Jaitley told the media in New Delhi.

Jaitley said he envisions 2017 as a year where digitisation along with Goods and Services Tax (GST) will play an important role for the growth of the economy.

“I see 2017 as a year where a combination of GST and digitised economies are the future of India... which will lay down the footsteps for the growth of the country.”

The minister also lauded the demonetisation move as very instrumental in distributing the resources more equitably.

“Resources which were hitherto centred in the hands of few in the form of black money are being distributed now,” he said.

tags

more from business

Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<