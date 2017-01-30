HDFC Q3 net profit moves up 13% to Rs 2,729 cr

The country’s largest mortgage lender HDFC today reported a 12.80 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,728.66 crore for the third quarter ended December.

Profit for October-December in the previous fiscal stood at Rs 2,419 crore.

“Its total income has gone up to Rs 14,981.41 crore for the quarter ended December 31, from Rs 12,253.9 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2015,” HDFC said in the regulatory filing.

On a standalone basis, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) reported a rise of 11.95 per cent in net profit at Rs 1,701.21 crore during October-December as against Rs 1,520.51 crore a year ago.

The standalone income increased to Rs 8,137.18 crore for the quarter to December 2016, from Rs 7,268.44 crore earlier.

The mortgage lender mainly finances loans for purchase or construction of residential houses, commercial real estate and certain other purposes.

The scrip was trading 0.07 per cent lower at Rs 1,369.80 on BSE.