 Here's why Reliance Jio was asked to stop 'complimentary' summer offer
Apr 07, 2017-Friday
Here’s why Reliance Jio was asked to stop ‘complimentary’ summer offer

business Updated: Apr 07, 2017 17:00 IST
PTI
Mukesh Ambani

Commuters are reflected on an advertisement of Reliance Industries’ Jio telecoms unit, at a bus stop in Mumbai.(REUTERS)

Trai chairman RS Sharma said on Saturday that the telecom regulator has advised Reliance Jio to stop ‘complimentary’ service offer, which was not in accordance with the regulatory framework.

“We examined it and found that it was not in accordance with regulatory framework, so we advised them to stop it,” the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) chairman told PTI.

The regulator asked Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio on Thursday to withdraw the three-month ‘complimentary’ offer of unlimited data usage and free calls on payment of a minimum Rs 303.

Read more

The order came days after Jio announced that it has clocked 72 million paid users and is extending its one-time Rs 99 payment membership programme Prime for 15 more days till April 15.

Reliance Jio said it accepts Trai’s decision and is in the process of “fully complying” with the regulator’s advice.

Trai had previously found nothing wrong with its extended promotional offers of free data and voice that had helped Jio clock 100 million customers. Of these at least 72 million opted for paid services.

