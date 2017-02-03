Honda Cars begins pre-bookings for new Honda City

Honda Cars India today began pre-bookings for the new version of its mid-sized sedan City which it plans to launch in the country on February 14.

The company has started the pre-bookings of the new version of the popular model at all authorised Honda dealerships with a booking amount of Rs 21,000.

The new version of the sedan comes with a stylish new look and a host of new features including a new LED package, enhanced safety package and a AVN infotainment system, among others.

“The Honda City has been our most successful model ever since the start of operations in the country. It commands tremendous loyalty among customers and we are extremely excited to add another chapter to the success story of the model with the launch of the new Honda City 2017,” Honda Cars India President and CEO, Yoichiro Ueno said in a statement.

Sharing details, Honda Cars India Senior Vice President Jnaneshwar Sen said the new version of the car with added features would be even more compelling package for a customer.

“Besides exterior and interior changes, we have also introduced additional safety features on the model,” he said.

The car would however, come with similar engine options -- 1.5 litre petrol and 1.5 litre diesel powertrains, as the previous edition.

First introduced in India in January 1998, the Honda City is among the most popular sedans in the country and has a cumulative customer base of over 6.5 lakh owners.

The fourth generation Honda City, since its launch in January 2014, has sold 2.24 lakh units in the country.