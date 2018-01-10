 Hostel mess facility to attract 5% GST: Fin ministry | business-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 10, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Hostel mess facility to attract 5% GST: Fin ministry

Central Board of Excise and Customs said the GST is irrespective of whether the service is provided by educational institution or outside contractor.

business Updated: Jan 10, 2018 18:08 IST
An illuminated Parliament ahead of midnight launch of Goods and Services Tax in New Delhi on June 30, 2017.
An illuminated Parliament ahead of midnight launch of Goods and Services Tax in New Delhi on June 30, 2017.(PTI File Photo)

Mess facility provided to students and staff will attract 5 per cent GST irrespective of whether it is provided by educational institution or outside contractor, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

The Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) has issued the clarification in view of queries regarding the tax liability and the rate of Goods and Services Tax (GST) leviable on services provided by a college hostel mess.

“Supply of food or drink provided by a mess or canteen is taxable at 5 per cent without Input Tax Credit... It is immaterial whether the service is provided by the educational institution itself or the institution outsources the activity to an outside contractor,” the CBEC said.

The GST, which subsumes over a dozen local taxes, was rolled out from July 1. Under the new indirect tax regime, various goods and services have been placed in four tier tax bracket -- 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent.

more from business
Where it all began: Learning innovations through history
Where it all began: Learning innovations through history
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you