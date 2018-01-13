IDFC Bank announces merger with Capital First
Indo Asian News Service, Mumbai
IDFC Bank on Saturday announced its merger with non-banking financial company Capital First.
“The Board of Directors of IDFC Bank Ltd... have considered and approved a composite scheme of amalgamation of Capital First Ltd, Capital First Home Finance Ltd and Capital First Securities Ltd...” IDFC Bank informed the BSE in a regulatory filing.
The regulatory filing said the board has appointed Bipin Gemani as the interim Chief Financial Officer and key Managerial Personnel of the bank with effect from January 13.