India’s domestic air passenger traffic rises over 12% in July

India’s domestic air passenger traffic grew by over 12% in July, a global airline association said on Wednesday.

According to the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) global passenger traffic data for July, India’s domestic demand -- revenue passenger kilometres (RPK) -- was the second highest amongst major aviation markets like Australia, Brazil, China, Japan, Russia and the US.

The IATA data showed that India’s domestic RPK -- which measures actual passenger traffic -- rose by 12.5% in July compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.

India’s domestic passenger traffic growth was preceded by only that of China at 15% and followed by Russian Federation at 9.1% and Japan at 6.6%.

In terms of capacity, India’s domestic ASK -- which measures available passenger capacity -- edged higher by 14.5% in July. It was followed by China’s ASK growth of 12.7%.