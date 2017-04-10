 India’s fuel demand fell 0.6 percent year-on-year in March | business-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 10, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

India’s fuel demand fell 0.6 percent year-on-year in March

business Updated: Apr 10, 2017 11:33 IST
Reuters
India

(HT photo)

India’s fuel demand fell 0.6% in March compared with the same month last year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.36 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 2.9% higher from a year earlier at 2.11 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 1.9% to 1.89 million tonnes, while naphtha sales surged 1.8% to 1.15 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 12.2% lower, while fuel oil use edged lower 23.4% in March.

tags

more from business

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you