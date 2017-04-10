India’s fuel demand fell 0.6 percent year-on-year in March

India’s fuel demand fell 0.6% in March compared with the same month last year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.36 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 2.9% higher from a year earlier at 2.11 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 1.9% to 1.89 million tonnes, while naphtha sales surged 1.8% to 1.15 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 12.2% lower, while fuel oil use edged lower 23.4% in March.