Indian food regulator, FSSAI looks at America for global standards

Food regulator FSSAI today said it has entered into an agreement with US-based Decernis Ltd which will enable it to access various international regulations.

With this tie up, the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) would get access to database of over 70,000 standards for food additives, food standards, food contact and contaminants from over 170 countries.

“Under this agreement, Decernis would facilitate access to various international regulations through a user-friendly online platform,” the regulator said in a statement.

It would also enable the scientific panels of the regulator in understanding the global standards and benchmarking Indian regulation to those norms.

The database will also be of immense help in the risk assessment.

Under the pact, FSSAI will share with the American company its notices of new draft and final regulations.

FSSAI CEO Pawan Agarwal said, “As per the good regulatory practices, international practices are required to be taken into account while framing the national standards or guidelines.” PTI MJH MR