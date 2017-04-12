 Indian lingerie startup Clovia raises $4 million | business-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 12, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Indian lingerie startup Clovia raises $4 million

business Updated: Apr 12, 2017 16:39 IST
PTI
Clovia raises money

A model wears fashions by "Nightlift " during the CURVENEWYORK Mode Lingerie and Swim show at the Jacob Javits Center in New York.(AFP)

Lingerie brand Clovia has raised $4 million from its current and new investors including Singularity Ventures and former Bennett Coleman & Co CEO Ravi Dhariwal.

“Clovia has raised funding of $4 million, a post-Series-A funding, by current and new investors,” the company said in a statement today.

It further said: “Clovia will utilise the funds for marketing and boosting product and technology development, in addition to expanding sales channels”.

Clovia co-founder and CEO Pankaj Vermani said: “We are excited to welcome new investors in Clovia. We look forward to a long-term relationship with them. We are extremely excited to learn from experiences of the likes of Ravi who’ve developed some of the biggest consumer businesses in the country”.

Clovia, set up in 2013, designs and manufactures its own products. The company said it currently ships over 2,50,000 units per month.

tags

more from business

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you