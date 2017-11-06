 IndiGo aims to cross 1,000 flights a day mark in December | business-news | Hindustan Times
IndiGo aims to cross 1,000 flights a day mark in December

IndiGo with its fleet of 142 Airbus A320 family aircraft operates over 900 daily flights connecting 46 destinations.

business Updated: Nov 06, 2017 18:50 IST
An IndiGo Airlines aircraft lands at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport in Ahmedabad. (REUTERS File Photo)

Low cost carrier IndiGo said on Monday it will achieve 1,000 flights per day mark in December.

According to the airline, it will launch 47 flights including additional frequencies on its network, which will take its operations to 1,000 flights per day mark by December 23.

Currently, IndiGo with its fleet of 142 Airbus A320 family aircraft operates over 900 daily flights connecting 46 destinations.

The new flights include services between Lucknow-Sharjah, Hyderabad-Sharjah, Lucknow-Srinagar, Hyderabad-Ranchi and Lucknow-Dehradun among others.

In terms of additional frequencies, more flights connecting Kolkata, Bengaluru and Chennai with cities including Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Kochi and others will also be started.

“A thousand daily flights is a milestone that no airline in India has ever achieved before,” said Aditya Ghosh, president and whole time director of IndiGo.

“As we approach this mark, we cannot hide our excitement and thank our over a hundred million customers who have made this journey possible.”

