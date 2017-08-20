IndiGo says news of cancelled flights being spread to malign its brand name

Budget passenger carrier IndiGo on Sunday alleged that a campaign of misleading information is being spread to malign its brand name.

“In the last few days, there have been misinformed media reports suggesting that IndiGo is cancelling eighty-five daily flights,” the airline said in a statement.

“We believe that this misleading information about the alleged spurt in cancellations has been spread by one of our competitors within a few hours of the release by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) of the latest On Time Performance data for the month of July.”

The DGCA data had showed that the airline had an “On Time Performance” rate of 84.5 per cent.

IndiGo was reacting to media reports that claimed that the carrier has cancelled over 80 daily flights and grounded 13 of its new A-320neo aircraft due to engine-related issues.

India’s biggest airline, IndiGo flies four in every 10 Indian air passengers, operating around 900 daily flights.

The airline and rival GoAir have been facing trouble with engines developed by Pratt & Whitney, the American manufacturer.

The airlines said it had been regularly updating investors and the press about issues related with their aircraft engines.

“Just last month we publicly disclosed that there have been days when we have parked as many as nine of our aircraft due to lack of spare engines,” the statement said.

On Friday, Indigo said it is awaiting certain clarifications regarding GST rates applicable on the import of engines which it requires for its grounded Airbus A-320neo aircraft.

The airline also asserted that its pre-scheduled operations are normal and flights are operating “on-time”.

“We have four neo aircraft grounded due to four engines stuck at customs as we are awaiting certain clarifications post the implementation of GST. This has lead to unplanned flight cancellations,” IndiGo said on Friday.

The airline clarified that only eight of its A-320neo aircraft have been grounded, but since April 2017.

“These are already factored in our revised schedule which was finalised in June and there are no additional flight cancellations on account of these neos,” the statement said.

On August 4, DGCA had expressed concern over grounding of some A-320neo aircraft of IndiGo and GoAir due to engine-related issues.

At the time, the civil aviation authority held a meeting with officials and executives from Pratt &Whitney, Airbus, IndiGo and GoAir.