IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir get time till Oct to shift services to IGI’s T2

Three domestic airlines have got time till at least October to shift operations to T2 from the existing D1 terminal at the IGI Airport here, a move that is likely to hit DIAL’s expansion plans.

Currently, three budget carriers-- IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir-- operate from D1 terminal at IGI airport.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), the joint venture firm, which runs the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, plans to expand the existing terminal to a much bigger facility.

It wants these airlines to shift operations to T2, from where international flights used to operate the commissioning of the existing swanky T3.

At a recent meeting, the three airlines told the Ministry and DIAL that since there were no extra facilities like additional parking bays or slots created by the private airport operator, it will not be possible for them to relocate even partial operations to T2 till the end of summer schedule, a source said.

“Consequently, it was decided that these airlines will continue to carry out their operations from the existing terminal only till at least October,” a source privy to the development told PTI.

As per the initial plans, SpiceJet and GoAir were told to relocate their operations to T2 from January 1 this year. However, the two refused to shift on the ground that IndiGo was being allowed to continue from the same terminal, forcing DIAL to defer it.

According to sources, in mid-January it wrote to the IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir with a new plan, under which the three airlines were told to shift their Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru flights to T2 from February 15, sources said.

However, the three airlines failed to meet this deadline as well.

According to the master plan of expansion, cleared by the Civil Aviation Ministry last year, the existing terminal area would be increased to 1,33,000 sqm from the present 53,000 sqm, and it would be able to handle 23 million passengers.

DIAL wants the airlines to shift operations to T2 as it will help the airport operator carry out expansion plan with much ease.

As part of the expansion plan, 10 aerobridges will be constructed and the number of boarding gates will be increased from the present eight to 25.