Infosys plans 500 new tech jobs in Rhode Island by 2022

The India-based outsourcing and information technology company Infosys is opening an office in Rhode Island.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo announced Monday that the company chose Providence for its new design and innovation hub. She says it’ll create 500 jobs in the state by 2022.

Infosys President Ravi Kumar says they chose Rhode Island because of its “educational institutions, design-rich environment and economic development tools.”

I’m thrilled to announce that @Infosys will open a new Design & Innovation Hub in Providence and create 500 jobs here in Rhode Island. pic.twitter.com/rwqjwlVMJE — Gina Raimondo (@GovRaimondo) November 27, 2017

Raimondo says residents are well-equipped for the new jobs because of state investments in education and job training.

Her office says Infosys plans to apply for tax credits through new economic development programs.

Infosys announced earlier this year plans for an expansion in the United States that’s projected to create 10,000 jobs.

It’s also establishing new offices in Indiana and North Carolina.