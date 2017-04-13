 Infosys Q4 profit beats estimates on key client wins | business-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 13, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Infosys Q4 profit beats estimates on key client wins

business Updated: Apr 13, 2017 10:35 IST
Infosys

Consolidated net profit for the Bengaluru-based company rose 0.2% to 36.03 billion rupees.(Reuters File)

Infosys Ltd, India’s second-biggest software services exporter, reported a slightly higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit as the company added more clients in the $100 million-plus category.

Consolidated net profit for the Bengaluru-based company rose 0.2% to Rs 36.03 billion in the quarter, while revenue grew 3.4% to Rs 171.20 billion.

Analysts, on average, had expected Q4 consolidated profit of Rs 35.67 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The company, in the spotlight recently due to differences between founders and board members over governance issues, has beaten analysts’ profit estimates in seven of the last nine quarters.

tags

more from business

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you