Infosys Q4 profit beats estimates on key client wins

Infosys Ltd, India’s second-biggest software services exporter, reported a slightly higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit as the company added more clients in the $100 million-plus category.

Consolidated net profit for the Bengaluru-based company rose 0.2% to Rs 36.03 billion in the quarter, while revenue grew 3.4% to Rs 171.20 billion.

Analysts, on average, had expected Q4 consolidated profit of Rs 35.67 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The company, in the spotlight recently due to differences between founders and board members over governance issues, has beaten analysts’ profit estimates in seven of the last nine quarters.