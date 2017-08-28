Infosys row: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw backs Ravi Venkatesan

Amid attacks on Ravi Venkatesan by some stakeholders, Infosys independent director Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Monday came out in his support saying he was a valuable board member.

“It is most unfair for people to demand his resignation. He is indeed a very valuable board member as chairman Nandan Nilekani has rightly said. It’s sad that people comment so loosely without any credible facts,” she said.

Shaw was responding to a query on remarks made by stakeholders TV Mohandas Pai and V Balakrishnan against Venkatesan and the support extended by present chairman Nandan Nilekani to the co-chair-turned-Independent Director.

After taking over as chairman on August 25, Nilekani had said that Ravi was a ‘very valued’ member of the board.

Pai, a former Infosys director, had alleged in a Twitter post that Venkatesan was in power play and needs to be sidelined.