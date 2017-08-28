 Infosys shares jump after Nandan Nilekani named non-exec chairman | business-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Aug 28, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Infosys shares jump after Nandan Nilekani named non-exec chairman

Nilekani, one of the company’s seven founders who was its chief executive between 2002 and 2007, was named as non-executive chairman late Thursday evening.

business Updated: Aug 28, 2017 11:03 IST
Nandan M. Nilekani speaks to the media at the Infosys campus in Bangalore.
Nandan M. Nilekani speaks to the media at the Infosys campus in Bangalore. (Reuters File)

Shares of Infosys Ltd rose as much as 4.6% on Monday, after co-founder Nandan Nilekani returned as chairman raising hopes that a months-long row between the board and the founders of the country’s second-biggest software services exporter will be resolved.

Infosys shares were trading 3.5% higher at 0401 GMT in a Mumbai market that was up 0.3%.

Nilekani, one of the company’s seven founders who was its chief executive between 2002 and 2007, was named as non-executive chairman late Thursday evening.

Indian markets were closed on Friday for a public holiday.

more from business
This Independence Day, make financial security one of your life goals
This Independence Day, make financial security one of your life goals
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you