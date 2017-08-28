Infosys shares jump after Nandan Nilekani named non-exec chairman

Shares of Infosys Ltd rose as much as 4.6% on Monday, after co-founder Nandan Nilekani returned as chairman raising hopes that a months-long row between the board and the founders of the country’s second-biggest software services exporter will be resolved.

Infosys shares were trading 3.5% higher at 0401 GMT in a Mumbai market that was up 0.3%.

Nilekani, one of the company’s seven founders who was its chief executive between 2002 and 2007, was named as non-executive chairman late Thursday evening.

Indian markets were closed on Friday for a public holiday.