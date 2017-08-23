Infosys successor: Investors want Nandan Nilekani to return, join board

As many as 12 key domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have written to Infosys, batting for co-founder Nandan Nilekani’s appointment to the board, and expressing their concerns over Vishal Sikka’s resignation from the post of chief executive officer (CEO) last week.

“The recent developments are very concerning to us,” the email read.

On Friday, Sikka resigned abruptly triggering a leadership crisis at India’s second biggest information technology company. “After considerable thought and mutual deliberations, we strongly feel that the Board of Infosys should invite Mr. Nandan Nilekani to join the board in a suitable capacity,” the DIIs said in the email.

CNBC-TV18 first reported the development late on Tuesday.

“In our opinion, he enjoys the confidence of various stakeholders, viz. customers, stakeholders and employees,” they added.

Mint has reviewed a copy of the email.