 IT firm Cognizant to buy TMG Health from Health Care Service Corporation | business-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 16, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

IT firm Cognizant to buy TMG Health from Health Care Service Corporation

Cognizant’s offerings in the government and public health space will be stronger once it acquires TMG Health from HCSC.

business Updated: Jun 14, 2017 14:09 IST
Cognizant
The Old Mahabalipuram Road,Chennai, office of Cognizant Technology Solutions India Pvt Ltd, a leading global IT and business process outsourcing services provider.(File photo)

IT services firm Cognizant on Tuesday said it will purchase TMG Health, a subsidiary of Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC), for an undisclosed amount.

The transaction will strengthen Cognizant’s offerings in the government and public health space.

“TMG Health will (now) enter into a new, expanded multi- year service agreement to continue providing IT, business process and other services to HCSC’s various operating units and subsidiaries,” Cognizant said in a statement.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2017, it added.

No financial details were disclosed.

TMG Health, an HCSC subsidiary since 2008, has offices in Pennsylvania and Texas. It is a provider of BPO services to various medical support programmes in the US.

“Government business lines are expanding, and more payers, big and small, are entering the market. We believe there is a growing opportunity,” TMG Health president and CEO Susan Rawlings Molina said.

more from business

New Horizons, New Courses
New Horizons, New Courses
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you