Landmark Group’s Easybuy eyeing 100 stores by 2020

Easybuy, the new apparel value retail format from the stable of Landmark Group, is targeting 100 stores across the country by 2020, a top company official said today.

The company already has 20 stores in South India and plans to reach 50 stores by this fiscal, Easybuy Business Head Anand Aiyer told reporters here on the sidelines of launch of its first store in the city, the fourth in Tamil Nadu.

He said Easybuy planned to touch 100 stores across the country by 2020.

Started two years ago, the company had a business turnover of Rs131 crore and expected to reach Rs.600 crore by 2020, Aiyer said.

The company was growing at 30% to 40% per annum, he said adding it was expanding mainly through franchisee model.

The main aim of the company was to reach the middle income market in Tier II and Tier III cities, which has huge potential.