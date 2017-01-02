Larsen & Toubro bags smart city project for Pune

After bagging Smart City contracts for Mumbai and Nagpur, engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said it has been selected as the implementation partner for a similar project in Pune.

The Mumbai-based engineering conglomerate said it has got a Letter of Intent from the Municipal Commissioner of Pune to enable wi-fi at 200 strategic locations in the city and to also establish emergency call boxes, public address systems, environmental sensors, network connectivity and video analytics. The statement did not include the financial value of such a contract.

The scope of work for L&T would also include building a Smart City Operation Center (SCOC) that will integrate all services and applications on a single platform.

“After having set up the country’s largest surveillance project in Mumbai involving more than 5000 cameras across 1,500 locations, and in the process of developing Nagpur into India’s first large scale integrated smart city, we consider this mandate as a reaffirmation of our capabilities,” said deputy managing director S N Subrahmanyan.

The project will see high speed internet access across public places, buildings, bus stops, hospitals, parks and key road stretches. There will be emergency call systems, public address systems and variable message displays across the city.