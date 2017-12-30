 Last date for filing GSTR-1 extended till January 10, 2018 | business-news | Hindustan Times
HT Logo

Last date for filing GSTR-1 extended till January 10, 2018

business Updated: Dec 30, 2017 12:50 IST
An illuminated Parliament ahead of the midinight launch of GST on June 30, 2017. The last date for filing GST returns has been extended to January 10, 2018.
An illuminated Parliament ahead of the midinight launch of GST on June 30, 2017. The last date for filing GST returns has been extended to January 10, 2018.(PTI)

In a decision that would provide relief to last-minute taxpayers, the Centre has decided to extend the last date for filing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) returns to January 10, 2018.

In an official statement, the ministry of finance said, “The last date for filing of return in FORM GSTR-1 for all taxpayers for the relevant periods has been extended to January 10, 2018.”

The deadline extension is applicable to registered persons having aggregate turnover of up to Rs 1.5 crore in the preceding financial year or the current financial year, who will file quarterly returns in FORM GSTR-1 for the period July-September, 2017.

It is also applicable to registered persons having aggregate turnover of more than Rs 1.5 crore in the preceding financial year or the current financial year, who will file monthly returns in FORM GSTR-1 for the period July-October, 2017.

The deadline for the aforementioned cases was December 31.

