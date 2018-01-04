 Lenovo India appoints Alok Garodia as CFO | business-news | Hindustan Times
Lenovo India appoints Alok Garodia as CFO

Garodia joins Lenovo from Nike where he served as Director, Finance/CFO, of the India business.

business Updated: Jan 04, 2018 15:37 IST
Lenovo tablets and mobile phones are displayed during a news conference on the company's annual results in Hong Kong May 23, 2013.
Lenovo tablets and mobile phones are displayed during a news conference on the company's annual results in Hong Kong May 23, 2013. (Reuters)

Chinese technology company Lenovo on Thursday announced it has appointed Alok Garodia as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for its India operations.

Part of Lenovo’s India leadership team led by Rahul Agarwal, Managing Director and CEO, Garodia will strengthen focus on growing market share and driving profitable growth for the company in the country.

“Garodia’s wealth of experience and knowledge across various domains in finance will be an asset for the company,” said Agarwal.

Garodia joins Lenovo from Nike where he served as Director, Finance/CFO, of the India business.

“I am excited to join Lenovo at a time when the company is charging forward with a three-wave strategy to achieve long-term sustainable growth,” said Garodia.

