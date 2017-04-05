Luxury hotel chain, the Oberoi Group opens resort in UAE

Oberoi group today announced opening of the Oberoi Beach Resort, Al Zorah in Ajman in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Commenting on the development, Oberoi group Executive Chairman P R S Oberoi said: “I am confident that The Oberoi Beach Resort, Al Zorah with its unique location, aesthetic design and a committed young team will offer distinctive service to travellers from around the world.”

Founded in 1934, Oberoi group currently operates 32 hotels, two Nile cruisers and a motor vessel in the backwaters of Kerala.

The group is also engaged in flight catering, managing airport restaurants, travel and tour services, car rentals and corporate air charters.