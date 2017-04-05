 Luxury hotel chain, the Oberoi Group opens resort in UAE | business-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 05, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Luxury hotel chain, the Oberoi Group opens resort in UAE

business Updated: Apr 05, 2017 17:40 IST
PTI
Oberoi Group

Oberoi group Executive Chairman P R S Oberoi (Livemint)

Oberoi group today announced opening of the Oberoi Beach Resort, Al Zorah in Ajman in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Commenting on the development, Oberoi group Executive Chairman P R S Oberoi said: “I am confident that The Oberoi Beach Resort, Al Zorah with its unique location, aesthetic design and a committed young team will offer distinctive service to travellers from around the world.”

Founded in 1934, Oberoi group currently operates 32 hotels, two Nile cruisers and a motor vessel in the backwaters of Kerala.

The group is also engaged in flight catering, managing airport restaurants, travel and tour services, car rentals and corporate air charters.

tags

more from business

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you