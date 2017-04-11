Mahindra Holidays buys 3.22% in HCR for $2.29 mn

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd (MHRIL), a subsidiary of the Anand Mahindra-led Mahindra Group has acquired an additional 3.22% stake in Finland-based Holiday Club Resorts Oy (HCR) for $2.29 million (over Rs 14.5 crore).

The Mahindra group company, through its step down subsidiary Covington S.a.r.l, has increased stake in Holiday Club Resorts Oy, Finland by acquiring an additional 3.22% in the share capital of HCR and consequently, its stake in HCR has gone up to 95.16%, MHRIL said in a filing to BSE.

The 3.22% stake has been acquired for a cash consideration of $2.29 million, it added.

Holiday Club Resorts Oy is a leading vacation ownership company in Europe with 31 resorts in Finland, Sweden and Spain, MHRIL said.

Shares of MHRIL today closed at Rs 448.15, up 1.33% on BSE.