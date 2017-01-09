Male engineers continue dominance of CAT

New Delhi The highest number of candidates in six years, 20, scored the perfect 100 percentile in the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2016 for entry into the prestigious Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other top business schools.

Engineering graduates continued to dominate the analytical and quant-heavy test.

The number of candidates with a perfect score this time is higher than the 18 with a perfect score in CAT 2015. In CAT 2016, all candidates with a prefect score were men and engineers; last year, one woman candidate got a perfect score. In CAT 2015, one of the candidates with a perfect score was a non-engineer.

Still, in individual sections, “many non-engineers and women have scored 100 percentile,” according to Rajendra K Bandi, convener of CAT 2016.

The IIMs received 232,434 applications for admission to their flagship management programme, but only 195,000 sat for the CAT exam, IIM Bangalore, the coordinating institute for the test, said while announcing the results

That number is similar to the previous edition of the test where only 179,602 of the 218,664 who applied sat for the test.

CAT 2016 was held on December 4, 2016.