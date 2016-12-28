Manufacturers step up hiring from IITs

It can well be called the Make in India effect.

Manufacturing companies are hiring more from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), thanks to the government’s stress on domestic manufacturing .

While the second phase of placements is yet to start in the first week of January,the country’s premier technology institutes have already hosted more manufacturing firms on campus this year, compared to the last year.

IIT Roorkee graduates, for instance, have already bagged 125 manufacturing job offers this year, against 109 last year, said NP Padhy, professor in charge, training and placement, IIT Roorkee. The institute hosted 29 manufacturing firms this year, compared to 24 last year.

At IIT Guwahati, nearly 15 companies had rolled out manufacturing jobs last year. Without disclosing exact figures on this year’s placement, professor Kaustubha Mohanty, head, centre for career development at IIT Guwahati, confirmed that the numbers have already crossed those of the previous year’s in the first phase of placements itself. More manufacturing companies are expected to participate in the second phase.

Most IITs, however, do not maintain a clear break up of manufacturing companies, which hire from campuses.

But, “any company, which is involved in making products is categorised as a manufacturing company. On an average, over 85% of manufacturing jobs are rolled out to mechanical engineers at IITs,” said Mohanty, who is also the convener of the All IIT Placement Committee, the panel responsible for campus hiring at all IITs.

IIT Madras did not have specifics on manufacturing companies. But going by the core mechanical engineering jobs, till the second week of December, 64 offers were rolled out to these graduates by 36 companies, compared to 31 companies and 50 offers last year.

Tata Motors, General Motors, Mercedes Benz and Mahindra are the top recruiters from the manufacturing sector across IITs. Chemical engineers and production engineering graduates are the most sought after.

Manufacturing constitutes 75.52% of the overall index of industrial production (IIP).

“Make in India has fuelled positive sentiment about the growth of the manufacturing sector, which could be the reason for higher placements at IITs this year,” said Rohin Kapoor, director, Deloitte.

Incentives announced by the government under the StartUp India initiative have also attracted a number of entrepreneurs to foray into this sector. “Some of these startups have already received substantial investments from traditional manufacturing companies and venture capitalists, thereby generating demand for top-quality engineers,” Kapoor added.

